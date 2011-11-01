UPDATE 2-Transocean demands BP cover Gulf oil spill costs

* Transocean says BP is contractually obligated to pay

* BP says demand inconsistent with law, public policy

* BP had sued Transocean for $40 billion

* Anadarko settled with BP last month (Adds BP statement)

Nov 1 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX has asked a federal judge to order BP Plc (BP.L) to cover damages and other costs arising from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

Transocean said in a filing on Tuesday with the U.S. District Court in New Orleans that BP must indemnify it for damages arising from what it called BP's failure to contain the flow from its Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico, regardless of who was negligent or else at fault.

"BP should be required to live up to its contractual promises," Transocean said in the filing.

BP said in a statement that Transocean's filing was intended to obscure the rig operator's role in the Deepwater Horizon's April 20, 2010 explosion, which caused 11 deaths and led to the largest oil spill in U.S. history.

"Granting Transocean's request would be inconsistent with the law and sound public policy," BP said.

In April, on the one-year anniversary of the disaster, BP sued Transocean to recover at least $40 billion of damages. [ID:nN20203453]

On Oct. 17, Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N), which had a 25 percent stake in the well, agreed to pay BP $4 billion for clean-up and to compensate victims, and to drop its allegations accusing BP of gross negligence. [ID:nL5E7LH0JL]

The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)