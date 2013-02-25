UPDATE 4-BP, contractors start trial for worst US offshore spill

By Kristen Hays
NEW ORLEANS Feb 25 A long-awaited trial over
the biggest U.S. offshore oil spill began on Monday, with
governments, businesses and individuals blaming BP Plc
mostly for the 2010 disaster that killed 11 rig workers and
spilled 4 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
"Not only was it within BP's power to prevent the tragedy,
it was its responsibility," Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike
Underhill said at the trial over legal culpability for the
blowout and spill.
The trial is being held with no jury before Judge Carl
Barbier at federal court in New Orleans.
Lawyers for other plaintiffs also slammed BP executives, as
did attorneys for two of the well owner's co-defendants, rig
owner Transocean Ltd and cement services provider
Halliburton Co. BP lawyer Mike Brock said the blame was
shared by all three companies.
BP must show that its mistakes do not meet the legal
definition of gross negligence required for the highest amount
of damages. BP has already spent or committed $37 billion on
cleanup, restoration, payouts, settlements and fines.
Beyond that, liabilities could stretch into the tens of
billions of dollars if Barbier determines BP or the other
defendants were grossly negligent. Oil came ashore from Texas to
Florida, threatening livelihoods and state economies dependent
on seafood and tourism, so the list of plaintiffs is long.
Most observers expect the case to be settled before the
trial results in a verdict.
Underhill said that less than an hour before BP's
long-troublesome Macondo well ruptured and caused an explosion,
BP's top well site leader on the rig called an engineer in
Houston to discuss a critical pressure test that indicated
problems.
Company officials did not stop the operation and "11 souls
had 47 minutes to live the rest of their lives," Underhill said.
Underhill said the accident could have been avoided if
onshore engineer Mark Hafle and well site leader Don Vidrine on
the rig had done their jobs. Vidrine faces separate criminal
charges in the disaster, as does Robert Kaluza, the other
highest-ranking supervisor aboard the rig before the disaster.
Jim Roy, an attorney for other plaintiffs suing BP,
Transocean, Halliburton and others, said BP executives at the
highest level felt pressure to push output to the limit.
"Production over protection. Profits over safety," said Roy,
who represents plaintiffs who did not take part in an $8.5
billion settlement BP struck last year.
Roy also said Transocean opened the door to disaster with
poor staff training and poor maintenance of seabed equipment,
while Halliburton made substandard cement to plug the well.
Transocean's lawyer, Brad Brian, came out swinging against
BP, saying rig workers trusted the company and died betrayed.
Brian noted BP employees had referred to Macondo as a "well
from Hell" in emails, and the inaction following Vidrine and
Hafle's 8-minute phone call showed they did what BP had done for
two months in the face of a risky well: "They did nothing."
Halliburton's lawyer, Don Godwin, made similar arguments
about BP but also said Transocean's rig crew should have shut in
the well at the first sign of trouble. "Now is when they want to
pass the buck and blame my client for their misdeeds," he said.
In BP's opening statement, Brock said the misinterpretation
of the pressure test was made along with Transocean. "It was a
mistake made by several men with two companies," Brock said.
"They should not have accepted it, but it was a mistake."
ASSESSING BLAME
Louisiana continues to suffer from the oil spill, state
Attorney General Buddy Caldwell said on Monday, with hundreds of
miles of coastline still being polluted "less than 30 miles from
the door of this courthouse."
Barbier, overseeing the trial, has deep Gulf Coast roots.
Born in New Orleans in 1944, he went to Southeastern Louisiana
University and Loyola University New Orleans School of Law. He
had a private practice for years in New Orleans before President
Bill Clinton tapped him for the federal bench in 1998.
The judge, who handled several high-profile cases stemming
from Hurricane Katrina, had postponed the BP trial by more than
a month. An army of media have descended on New Orleans to cover
it, and the delay avoided a clash with the NFL Super Bowl on
Feb. 3 or the Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 12.
The fact that the case has not yet settled surprises many.
"I never thought that they intended to try this case and really
cannot afford to do so because the exposure is too potentially
catastrophic," said Blaine LeCesne, a professor at Loyola
University College of Law in New Orleans.
The trial's first phase focuses on how much each company is
to blame and the degree of negligence. Luther Strange, Alabama's
attorney general, said he would seek to show all three companies
had acted with "gross negligence and willful misconduct."
"We will ask the court at the end of this trial to rule that
all three - BP, Transocean, and Halliburton - are liable for
punitive damages to the state of Alabama," Strange said.
Simple negligence involves mistakes. Gross negligence
involves reckless or willful disregard for human and
environmental safety and is difficult to prove, experts say.
BP has consistently denied it was grossly negligent.
Any punitive damages would come on top of billions in
potential fines under the Clean Water Act. The payout by BP so
far included a record $4.5 billion in penalties, and a guilty
plea to 14 criminal counts to resolve charges from the Justice
Department and civil claims from U.S. securities regulators.
BP has sold assets to help cover its spill-related costs,
including its older, smaller Gulf of Mexico operations.
The second phase of the trial, expected to start in
September, will focus on the flow rate of the oil that spewed
from the well. The third phase in 2014 will consider damages.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, No.
10-md-02179, in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Louisiana.