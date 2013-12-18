版本:
Ex-BP engineer found guilty in Gulf of Mexico spill case

| NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS Dec 18 An engineer charged with obstructing justice in connection with the 2010 BP well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico was found guilty on one count by a federal jury on Wednesday, officials said.

Former BP Plc employee Kurt Mix, 52, had faced two counts of obstruction for deleting hundreds of messages he exchanged with his supervisor and a contractor in the weeks after the spill.

He was part of a team that scrambled to find a way to plug the Macondo well and figure out how much oil was leaking into the sea in what became the worst offshore disaster in U.S. history.

