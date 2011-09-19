UPDATE 1-BP restarts oil exports from N.Sea Valhall platform

(Adds detail, background)

* Field was producing 42,000 bpd when halted in July

* Hess owns 64 pct in field, operator BP 36 pct

* Fire supported Brent crude oil benchmark

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Sept 19 BP restarted production at the Valhall field in the North Sea over the weekend and oil exports will continue increasing in the days to come, a company spokesman said on Monday.

"Exports from BP's Valhall production and compression platform restarted on Sept. 17 and will continue to ramp up over the coming days," he said.

The July 13 fire at Valhall, in Norway's part of the North Sea, supported oil prices as the field contributes to a crude oil stream used in the global Brent price benchmark.

New-York listed Hess is the majority owner in the field with a 64 percent share, while operator BP holds the remaining 36 percent.

The fire occurred in a vent pipe, used to evacuate gasses that could ignite, on the production and compression platform of the Valhall installations, according to a preliminary report BP sent to the Norwegian oil safety watchdog. The fire was put out about an hour later.

BP's safety record has been closely watched since the Macondo oil spill last year.

Valhall produces Ekofisk crude -- one of four streams on which the Brent oil benchmark is based. The others are Oseberg, Forties and Brent.

Loadings of Ekofisk have been delayed through to early September as a result of the reduction in supplies. Ekofisk operator ConocoPhillips has on at least two occasions revised loading programmes. (Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; editing by James Jukwey and Jason Neely)