BP to ramp up Whiting heavy crude processing sharply

LONDON, March 4 Oil major BP said on
Tuesday its U.S. Whiting refinery will sharply increase
processing of heavy crude grades within months to allow the
company to it boost cash flow generation.
The company told an investor presentation in London that the
refinery, which is currently processing 350,000 barrels per day
(bpd), would ramp up processing of heavy crudes to 280,000 bpd
in the next few months from the current 160,000 bpd.
It said its target was to sustain heavy crude processing at
80 percent of capacity versus the previous 20 percent. That
should allow it to generate up to $1 billion of additional cash
flows post-tax, depending on market conditions, the company
said.