BP sues contractors at Whiting upgrade, alleging damage to plant

Dec 14 BP Plc has filed a lawsuit in federal court against several contractors at its multibillion-dollar Whiting, Indiana, refinery upgrade project, alleging negligence and breach of contract related to damage at the facility.

Part of the massive refinery is currently shut down to complete the modernization project, which has weighed on North American crude oil prices.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

