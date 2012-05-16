Boone Pickens' firm buys Valero shares in Q1-filing

* Holds Valero for the first time since 2008
* Increases Golar LNG holdings in quarter
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, May 15 BP Capital, the investment
management firm led by billionaire energy investor T. Boone
Pickens, added shares of oil refiner Valero Energy Corp
to his holdings in the first quarter for the first time since
2008.
Valero is one of the refiners that could be poised to
benefit from the recent boom in oil output from the Bakken shale
in North Dakota and from Canadian oil sands.
U.S. refiners along the Gulf Coast can look forward to
refining cheaper crude flowing out of the U.S. Midwest than more
costly imports.
Last week, BP made the first offer to sell crude oil
to the U.S. Gulf from Cushing, Oklahoma, where a glut of oil has
been pooling at a discount to Brent crude oil, the global
benchmark.
BP Capital bought 188,000 Valero shares worth $4.8 million
in the first quarter of 2012. That compares with its holdings of
1,465,108 shares worth $44.3 million at the end of the September
2008 quarter, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
In the quarter through Dec. 31, 2011, Pickens bought 49,000
shares of independent liquefied natural gas tanker company Golar
LNG.
He has since boosted those holdings by some 92,000 shares to
141,000 during the quarter ended March 31, the most recent
report on the fund's holdings.
Spot cargoes of LNG in Asia have fetched as much as $18 per
million British thermal units this month, a four-year high.
That is more than seven times the current price of U.S. June
natural gas futures prices.
Pickens cut some 71,000 shares of his holdings in number two
U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp between
Dec. 31, 2011 and March 31. As of the end of the first quarter
of 2012 he had 499,055 shares, according to the SEC filing.
Pickens said he sold all the stock after that, according to
published reports.
BP Capital spokesman Jay Rosser told Reuters as a matter of
policy, "we don't discuss our positions - past, present or
future."
"That said, remember, this is a filing as of March 31, and
may or may not accurately reflect our holdings today," Rosser
added.
Reuters reported that Chesapeake's chief executive Aubrey
McClendon took loans out against the stakes he owned in
Chesapeake wells and that he ran a hedge fund that traded in the
same commodities that the company produces.
Pickens said he sold his Chesapeake stock because he was
worried about falling natural gas prices, according to a CNBC
report on May 10.
Pickens continued to hold 1,181,417 shares of SandRidge
Energy, which were worth $9.2 million as of the most
recent filing.
Tom Ward, co-founder of Chesapeake, is chairman and chief
executive of SandRidge. The company reported record oil
production in the first quarter of 2012 with 3.4 million
barrels.
Investment fund managers who oversee $100 million or more in
equities are required to file a Form 13F to report their
securities holdings to the SEC 45 days after the end of the
quarter.