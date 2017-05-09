France's BPCE chief exec says Macron's win good news for economy

PARIS May 9 The victory of centrist Emmanuel
Macron against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French
presidential election is good news for the French economy, the
chief executive at France's second-biggest retail bank said on
Tuesday.
"The French economy is growing moderately, economic growth
in the euro zone is accelerating and ... the results of the
presidential election are more likely to reinforce this
dynamic," said Francois Perol, chief executive at BPCE, which
owns investment bank Natixis.
Macron proposes business-friendly reforms, and has said that
he wants to see some power over bank capital rules transferred
from regulators to European ministers.
"This (Macron's win) is good news for the French economy, as
for banks, they depend on it, so good news for the economy is
good news for our clients and us who finance them," Perol said.
Le Pen wanted France to leave the euro currency and wanted
to call a referendum on leaving the European Union.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing
byAndrew Callus)