版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 3日 星期四 16:01 BJT

BPE sets guidance on Europe's first Additional Tier 1

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol, rated Ba3/BB-/BB+ at the senior level, has set initial price thoughts on its contingent convertible Additional Tier 1 deal, the first in euros, at 11.75% area.

The Spanish lender announced on Tuesday that it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Santander and UBS for a EUR500m perpetual non-call five-year CoCo, the success of which will be key to determining whether the eurozone's weaker banks can meet stringent capital regulations in a cost-efficient manner.

At 11.75% area, the guidance is in line with early market whispers.

According to the leads, investor interest is approaching EUR1bn on the transaction, which is expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐