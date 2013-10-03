BPE sets guidance on Europe's first Additional Tier 1

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol, rated
Ba3/BB-/BB+ at the senior level, has set initial price thoughts
on its contingent convertible Additional Tier 1 deal, the first
in euros, at 11.75% area.
The Spanish lender announced on Tuesday that it had mandated
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Santander and UBS for a
EUR500m perpetual non-call five-year CoCo, the success of which
will be key to determining whether the eurozone's weaker banks
can meet stringent capital regulations in a cost-efficient
manner.
At 11.75% area, the guidance is in line with early market
whispers.
According to the leads, investor interest is approaching
EUR1bn on the transaction, which is expected to be priced later
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)