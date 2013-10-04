BPE success gives hope to Europe's banking weaklings

* More than EUR1.5bn of demand for Europe's first AT1
LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol opened a new
avenue for weaker credits looking to plug their capital holes
this week when it priced the first contingent convertible
Additional Tier 1 issue in euros. But as the trade showed, the
sale of these instruments will neither be easy nor cheap.
The Spanish lender printed a EUR500m perpetual non-call
five-year deal with an 11.5% coupon via Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Barclays, Santander and UBS.
As a result of the deal, the bank's Tier 1 ratio increased
by 57bp to 11.03%.
Under Basel III, banks will need to have a minimum 8% total
capital, comprising 4.5% Common Equity Tier 1, 1.5% Additional
Tier 1, and 2% Tier 2.
Recent data from the Bank for International Settlements in
Basel showed that banks in the European Union had a EUR70bn
capital shortfall - not great news with another round of stress
tests coming next year.
Analysts at Barclays believe that based on total EU banking
system risk-weighted assets estimated at around EUR20trn, banks
could have to raise as much as EUR300bn in Additional Tier 1
capital in the coming years.
However, because Additional Tier 1 instruments that meet the
new regulatory framework are particularly risky from an investor
point of view, there has been considerable doubt whether they
would prove attractive to potential buyers, especially when it
comes to deals from non-national champions in weaker
jurisdictions. If such deals prove impossible, it would leave
those institutions with very few options to boost their capital.
In the case of BPE's new deal, not only can the bonds be
converted into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 falls
below a certain level, but the issuer has full discretion on
paying coupons, and can stop payments even if it continues with
dividends to equity holders.
Investors also run the risk of seeing coupons being switched
off at the discretion of the regulator.
"Peripheral Additional Tier 1 is not going to be everyone's
cup of tea but the deal shows that there is depth of demand and
that the asset class is very much open for business," said Ed
Mulderrig, FIG syndicate at UBS. "Issuers who may have been
thinking of Additional Tier 1 as something for further down the
line will now be re-thinking their plans."
The transaction ended up with an order book over EUR1.5bn.
That's a positive sign for the asset class, although the fact
that 40% of the trade was sold to hedge funds suggests that some
fixed-income investors are still struggling to warm to the
product, with one saying that he struggled to understand why any
investor would want to run such risks. Around 48% of the bonds
went to fund managers.
UBS's Mulderrig said there were many reasons why investors
got involved. "Some accounts see Spain as the next recovery
story following Ireland and see BPE as a leader away from the
national champions," he said. "The size of the deal and strong
book should support performance going forward."
Spanish banks are recovering from a financial crisis
triggered by a 2008 property crash, which left some with gaping
capital holes after the government last year enforced writedowns
on real estate holdings.
BPE announced at the beginning of the year that it had made
EUR9.6bn of provisioning against losses, causing an accounting
loss of EUR2.461bn for 2012. It remains deep in sub-investment
grade territory at Ba3/BB-/BB+. The new bonds themselves were
not rated, but given the way that such deals are notched down by
the rating agencies relative to senior debt, they would have
been rated at Triple C.
BPE ended the second quarter of this year with a core
capital ratio of 10.28%, comfortably above a minimum European
Banking Authority requirement of 9%, while its Tier 1 ratio was
10.46%. For the bank to break the 5.125% Common Equity Tier 1
trigger for the bonds to convert into equity, it would have to
make EUR4.7bn of losses.
CHEAPER THAN EQUITY
Boosting its overall Tier 1 ratio did not come cheap,
however. The gap between senior and Additional Tier 1 is huge,
with a banker on the trade saying a new senior would price some
725bp inside the AT1's 11.5% yield, while a covered bond would
come some 865bp tighter. BPE's deal was also around 400bp back
of where a top-tier bank would do this type of trade.
"I think it is clear that AT1 will play an important part in
bank capital under CRD IV," said a senior treasurer at a Spanish
bank, referring to the EU's latest capital requirements
directive. "So it makes sense to use it and avoid further
dilution to the current equity holders."
"What I consider challenging is the cost: 11.5% means almost
EUR60m in dividends every year."
The debt is tax-deductible, however, so the bond's true cost
is around 8%, versus an estimated 10.5% for equity. The bank
already made a EUR2.5bn cash call last year, making it difficult
to come back for more equity.
"There are not many alternatives when it comes to raising
capital," said a banker. "The cost of raising equity is high,
and there is the dilutive impact."
The transaction was quoted at 100.30/100.40 on Friday
morning, having priced at par.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Aimee
