UniCredit's Pekao may buy part of Polish rival BPH -media

WARSAW Feb 9 Italian bank UniCredit's
Polish unit, Bank Pekao, may buy smaller rival BPH
without Swiss franc-denominated loans which the
latter's owner, GE Money, plans to split off, Puls
Biznesu daily said on Tuesday.
Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying an agreement
on a deal is close.
GE wants to sell BPH, Poland's No.11 lender, as part of its
plan to divest from financial assets. But Polish regulator, KNF,
requires all sellers to keep banks' foreign currency mortgage
portfolio, as it poses the risk for the financial sector.
According to Puls Biznesu, GE wants to keep the foreign
currency credit portfolio under the BPH banking licence, while
the rest of the BPH business would be extracted and sold to
Pekao, Poland's No.2 bank.
Last November, Pekao Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio
said UniCredit's Polish arm would be interested in buying a bank
without a Swiss franc-denominated credit portfolio.
Pekao declined to comment on the Puls Biznesu report. BPH
was not immediately available.
($1 = 3.9840 zlotys)
