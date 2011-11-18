UPDATE 2-BPM's rights issue falls short of target

* Raises 653.1 mln eur in rights issue
* Target was 800 mln eur
* Aims to reach 90 pct with unsubscribed rights-source
* Investindustrial has 6.6 pct, aims for 9.9 pct
(Recasts after cap hike results)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Nov 18 Banca Popolare di Milano
PMII.MI said on Friday it had raised 653 million euros in a
rights issue, 146 million euros short of its target, as it
strived to boost its capital base at a difficult time for
Italian lenders.
BPM is the fifth Italian bank to tap shareholders for cash
this year, but unlike with the other four, its cash call came
after Italy moved to the forefront of the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis in early July.
The outcome of BPM's 800 million euro capital increase is
not encouraging for UniCredit (CRDI.MI). Italy's biggest bank
by assets plans to launch a 7.5 billion euro ($10.1 bln) rights
issue in the first quarter of 2012.
UniCredit and other European banks have been told to
strengthen their balance sheets to better withstand possible
losses on sovereign bond holdings and an economic downturn.
What BPM has raised so far in the capital increase matches
the 650 million euro capitalisation the mutual bank could boast
at the end of October, when it announced the terms of the
offering setting a 40.3 percent discount to the theoretical
ex-right price on the new shares.
BPM's market value has shrunk since then reaching 125
million euros at Thursday's closing price.
Shares of BPM lost another 7 percent on Friday falling to
0.28 euros, below the share offering's price of 0.3 euros at
which the shares left unsubscribed by shareholders and holders
of a convertible bond will now be offered to other investors.
However, a source close to the situation said BPM still
hoped to have the rights issue 90 percent covered, from 81.7
percent at present.
In particular, the source said Italian private equity fund
Investindustrial should stick by its pledge to bring its stake
in the bank to just below 9.9 percent.
Investindustrial said on Friday it owned shares and rights
that, once exercised, would give it a 6.6 percent BPM stake.
The fund's head, Andrea Bonomi, has become chairman of
BPM's management board after the bank overhauled its governance
and top management following requests by Italy's central bank.
The Bank of Italy requested the shake-up at BPM after an
audit earlier this year, criticising an opaque governance
structure, the disproportionate influence of its
employee-shareholders and the bank's loan exposure.
The capital increase is guaranteed by Barclays (BARC.L),
BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), Nomura (9716.T),
Banco Santander (SAN.MC), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), and Royal
Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), as joint bookrunners, and by ING Bank
ING.AS, as co-bookrunner.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by David
Holmes, Dan Lalor and Bernard Orr)