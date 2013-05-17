版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 18日 星期六 01:12 BJT

Tesoro wins US antitrust approval to buy California BP refinery

WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp. has received formal antitrust approval to buy a BP refinery in southern California without conditions.

The Federal Trade Commission, which assessed the deal to ensure that it complied with U.S. antitrust law, approved the deal without requiring any asset sales.

"Demand for California-grade gasoline has declined over the last decade and is projected to continue to do so. Additionally, seven major refiners supply the West Coast, and that number will not change as a result of the deal," the FTC said in a statement.

Tesoro announced in August that it had agreed to buy BP's Carson plant for $2.5 billion.

Tesoro is the second-largest refiner in California, the nation's largest gasoline market, after Chevron Corp.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐