版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 18日 星期六 03:04 BJT

California approves Tesoro's buy of BP refinery

WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp has received formal approval from California's attorney general to buy a BP Plc refinery for more than $2 billion.

Attorney General Kamala Harris said her office and the California Energy Commission would monitor gas prices, volume and refinery capacity. A deal with the company also provides for safeguards against price spikes.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which assessed the deal to ensure it complies with antitrust law, also approved the proposed transaction on Friday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐