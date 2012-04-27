UPDATE 1-BPZ Resources, Pacific Rubiales form JV in Peru

April 27 Oil and gas company BPZ Resources Inc said it formed a joint venture with Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp to develop and explore an offshore block in Peru.

Pacific Rubiales will pay $150 million in cash and commit $185 million for BPZ's share of capital and exploratory expenditures in Block Z-1.

A BPZ unit will continue to be the operator of the block and retain a 51 percent participating interest.

The block covers two producing fields, which averaged 3,880 barrels of oil per day in the first quarter.

Credit Suisse and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co advised BPZ Energy on the transaction. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)