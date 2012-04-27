UPDATE 1-BPZ Resources, Pacific Rubiales form JV in Peru

April 27 Oil and gas company BPZ Resources Inc
said it formed a joint venture with Pacific Rubiales
Energy Corp to develop and explore an offshore block in
Peru.
Pacific Rubiales will pay $150 million in cash and commit
$185 million for BPZ's share of capital and exploratory
expenditures in Block Z-1.
A BPZ unit will continue to be the operator of the block and
retain a 51 percent participating interest.
The block covers two producing fields, which averaged 3,880
barrels of oil per day in the first quarter.
Credit Suisse and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co advised BPZ
Energy on the transaction.
