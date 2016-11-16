版本:
Brazil's BR Malls to keep discounts in bid to retain more tenants

SAO PAULO Nov 16 Brazil's largest shopping mall operator BR Malls will continue offering discounts to retain tenants and keep a lid on vacancies, which grew amid Brazil's prolonged economic downturn.

Speaking on a conference call Wednesday to discuss third-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Frederico Villa said the strategy would be in place through at least the fourth quarter, even if it meant a reduction of leasing spreads. "Our reason for doing that is to safeguard the company's sustainability in the long run," said Villa. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

