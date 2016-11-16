Brazil's BR Malls to keep discounts in bid to retain more tenants

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAO PAULO Nov 16 Brazil's largest shopping mall operator BR Malls will continue offering discounts to retain tenants and keep a lid on vacancies, which grew amid Brazil's prolonged economic downturn.
Speaking on a conference call Wednesday to discuss third-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Frederico Villa said the strategy would be in place through at least the fourth quarter, even if it meant a reduction of leasing spreads. "Our reason for doing that is to safeguard the company's sustainability in the long run," said Villa. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.