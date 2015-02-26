BTG Pactual plans BR Properties buyout with repurchase program

BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
SAO PAULO Feb 26 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's private-equity unit and its partners plan to buy the shares they do not already own of Brazilian commercial real estate company BR Properties SA, offering minority shareholders a 17 percent premium for their shares.
BR Properties said in a securities filing on Thursday that an investment vehicle called FIP Bridge unveiled plans to carry out a voluntary repurchase of the 15 percent stake it does not own of BR Properties. FIP Bridge is controlled by BTG Pactual Participations Ltd and partners include a unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
FIP Bridge will offer 8.98 reais per share of BR Properties once dividends are declared, according to the filing. That represents a 35 premium over the average trading price of the past 30 sessions and 17 percent over BR Properties' closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates)