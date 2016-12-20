Braas Monier's board approves bonus share issue, special dividend

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 20 Roof tile maker Braas Monier said on Tuesday its board had approved plans to issue 3.9 million new shares to its stockholders and pay a special dividend, part of its agreement to be taken over by U.S. rival Standard Industries.
Braas on Sunday agreed to be taken over by Standard Industries, ending its resistance to the bid after the U.S. group raised its offer, valuing the company at around $1.2 billion.
Standard Industries is offering 25.27 euros a share, which Braas said works out to about 28.50 euros per share including the bonus share issue and an interim dividend of 0.64 euros a share.
The dividend will be paid on Jan. 5, Braas said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.