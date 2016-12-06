UPDATE 1-Injunction blocks takeover target Braas Monier's capital-raising plan

* Braas Monier seeking to fend off Standard Industries bid

* Had planned capital increase, special dividend

* Braas says to take measures to have injunction lifted (Adds comment from Standard Industries)

BERLIN, Dec 6 German roof tile maker Braas Monier has suffered a setback in its bid to fend off a hostile takeover by U.S. group Standard Industries after a court approved a temporary injunction against its plans to raise capital.

Family-owned Standard Industries has offered 25 euros ($26.87) per share in cash for Braas, valuing the group at about $2.1 billion including debt, but Braas opposes the offer and has called on shareholders to reject it.

Braas Monier last month announced plans to issue 3.9 million new shares to its shareholders before Dec. 23, when Standard Industries' offer runs out, which will make it more expensive for the U.S. group to take over Braas.

But on Tuesday, Braas said a court in Luxembourg had approved an application for a temporary injunction, brought by Standard Industries, against the capital increase.

"Braas Monier will take all available legal measures to have the preliminary injunction lifted," it said in a statement, adding it believed it was without foundation.

Standard Industries said in a statement it believed Braas Monier's defensive measures were impermissible because the aim was to change the offer consideration without the consent of the bidder.

The planned capital increase and special dividend would have effectively raised the bid price to 28.13 euros per share from 25 euros per share, Braas had said last month.

"After the recent hostility of the board towards its own stakeholders and blatant disregard of legal obligations, Standard Industries must take all measures necessary to protect its rights and the rights of all stakeholders," Standard Industries said.

($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)