Court to rule on bid target Braas Monier's capital hike by Dec. 21

FRANKFURT Dec 14 A Luxembourg court will decide
by Dec. 21 whether to lift a temporary injunction preventing
Braas Monier from raising capital, said the German
roof tile maker, which is fighting a hostile takeover by
Standard Industries.
U.S. family-owned Standard Industries has offered 25 euros
($26.61) per share in cash for Braas Monier, valuing the German
group at about $2.1 billion including debt, but Braas Monier has
called on shareholders to reject it.
Braas Monier last month announced plans to issue 3.9 million
new shares to its shareholders before Dec. 23, when Standard
Industries' offer runs out, which will make it more expensive
for the U.S. group to take it over.
Standard Industries obtained the temporary injunction on
Dec. 5 in an attempt to prevent Braas Monier from undertaking
the capital raising.
"The board continues to recommend that shareholders do not
accept the Standard Industries offer and do not tender their
shares," Braas Monier said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
