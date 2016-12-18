Braas Monier accepts improved $1.2 bln offer from Standard Industries

BERLIN Dec 18 German-based roof tile maker
Braas Monier Building Group has agreed to be taken
over by U.S. rival Standard Industries, ending its
resistance to the bid after Standard Industries raised its
offer, valuing the company at around $1.2 billion.
The German company said in a statement on Sunday that
Standard Industries had raised its offer to 25.27 euros a share
in cash from a previous 25 euros.
Braas Monier's shares closed at 26.35 euros on Friday but
the company said shareholders will receive the equivalent of
28.50 euros per share under the latest offer, because it will go
ahead and make a bonus share issue as well as paying an interim
dividend of 0.64 euros a share.
The new offer values the company at 1.1 billion euros ($1.2
billion), excluding debt, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Last month Braas Monier announced the plans to grant 3.9
million new shares to its shareholders and said the share issue
plus a special dividend would effectively raise the value of the
offer to 28.13 euros a share.
The U.S. company responded by taking legal action against
the capital increase and a court had been due to rule on whether
to lift a temporary injunction before Wednesday.
Braas Monier said on Sunday that Standard Industries had
agreed to drop the legal action and it recommended shareholders
accept the new offer.
The takeover will give Standard Industries, which currently
gets about three quarters of its revenue in the United States, a
foothold in Europe.
The German company's chief executive and financial officer
will remain in place.
"The combination of these successful businesses will open up
new interesting development opportunities while providing
increased stability, diversification and scale," Braas Monier's
chief executive, Georg Harrasser, said in a statement.
Braas Monier's financial advisor is Rothschild, while
Standard Industries is being advised by Moelis & Co. and
Deutsche Bank.
($1 = 0.9589 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)