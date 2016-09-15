UPDATE 2-Standard Industries makes $2.1 bln offer for Braas Monier

* Standard Industries says to offer 25 euros/shr in cash
* Says offer values Braas at 1.9 bln euros including debt
* Braas rejects Standard Industries' offer
(Adds comments from Standard CEO, Braas Monier)
By Patricia Uhlig
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 U.S. company Standard
Industries has made a takeover offer for Braas Monier
valuing the roof tile maker at around 1.9 billion euros ($2.1
billion) including debt, which the German company rejected as
too low.
Family-owned Standard Industries, which owns roofing
companies Icopal and SGI and Siplast, said it would offer 25
euros in cash per share for Braas, a 15 percent premium over the
stock's closing price before news of the planned offer emerged.
Braas Monier said the bid contained no control premium and
significantly undervalued the company as it did not reflect the
value of potential benefits.
Standard Industries co-CEO David Millstone said: "The
purpose of this takeover is not to cut costs or jobs."
Millstone, speaking at a news conference in Frankfurt on
Thursday, said the goal was to accelerate growth by combining
efforts.
The deal would create a group with $5.1 billion of annual
sales and 15,000 employees. It would combine Braas' focus on
pitched roofing, used mostly for residential buildings, with
Standard Industries' flat roofing products for commercial
buildings in Europe.
Standard Industries which has 75 percent of its sales in the
United States with the rest in Europe, has been shopping in
Europe already this year. In January, it bought Danish rival
Icopal for about 1 billion euros.
Braas shareholders 40N Latitude SPV-F Holdings, an
investment vehicle of Standard Industries, and Monier Holdings,
a consortium including Apollo, TowerBrook, York, have already
agreed to tender their combined 40 percent of shares in Braas to
Standard Industries.
Other investors are unwilling to sell at this level.
"We have no intention of selling our shares around current
level and believe that Braas will be able to create significant
value for their shareholders in the coming years," said Pieter
Taselaar from Lucerne Capital, which owns 5 percent in Braas
Monier.
Wellington Management Company, which owns 10 percent, has
not yet declared whether it wants to accept the offer. The
remainder of the shares are widely held.
Standard Industries said its offer, which is not conditional
on a minimum acceptance level, was fully funded by available
liquidity.
Standard Industries is being advised on the deal by
corporate advisory boutique Moelis, while Rothschild is advising
Braas Monier.
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
(Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan and Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Victoria Bryan and Jane Merriman)