Standard Industries tells Braas Monier shareholders $2.1 bln bid is a fair price

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 U.S. group Standard
Industries has said its $2.1 billion takeover bid for
German roof tile maker Braas Monier is a fair one in
reaction to the German firm telling its shareholders to reject
the offer.
Family-owned Standard Industries made its offer of 25 euros
($28.12) in cash per share two weeks ago, valuing Braas at $2.1
billion including debt.
The German group opposes the offer, saying it does not
include a premium and significantly undervalues the company and
its future prospects. It called on shareholders to reject the
deal in a letter on Friday.
Braas said a merger would deprive shareholders of synergy
effects, which would arise from a combination of Braas with
European roof tile maker Icopal, a Standard Industries
subsidiary.
Standard Industries, in a letter to shareholders on Sunday,
called Braas's arguments "misleading" and "outright falsehoods".
"This transaction is not driven by synergies or cost
cutting, but rather by the enhanced opportunities to grow
together and continue to invest in the business," the U.S.
company said.
Standard also said its offer price fairly reflected Braas
Monier's value, following a 2016 full-year growth revisal to 1
percent from a previous 2-3 percent in its second quarter
report.
($1 = 0.8892 euros)
