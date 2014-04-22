Braas Monier seeks to raise $690 mln in Frankfurt listing- sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 22 German roofing
company Braas Monier Building Group, owned by U.S. private
equity firm Apollo, is preparing a Frankfurt stock
market listing for June or July this year, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
The company is seeking to raise 500 million euros ($690
million), one of the sources said. BNP Paribas and UBS
would act as global co-ordinators, with Goldman Sachs
, JP Morgan and Berenberg as joint bookrunners,
the sources said.
Apollo, York Capital Management and TowerBrook Capital
Partners took over Braas Monier, which supplies roofing
materials, in 2009 following a debt restructuring.
Earlier this month, the company finalised 565 million euros
of loans due in 2020 as part of a refinancing. The company had
sales of 1.3 billion euros in 2012.
Braas Monier, JP Morgan, UBS, Berenberg, York Capital and
TowerBrook declined to comment. Apollo, Goldman Sachs and BNP
Paribas did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
($1 = 0.7244 Euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; writing by Freya
Berry in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)