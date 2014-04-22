Braas Monier seeks to raise $690 mln in Frankfurt listing- sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 22 German roofing company Braas Monier Building Group, owned by U.S. private equity firm Apollo, is preparing a Frankfurt stock market listing for June or July this year, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The company is seeking to raise 500 million euros ($690 million), one of the sources said. BNP Paribas and UBS would act as global co-ordinators, with Goldman Sachs , JP Morgan and Berenberg as joint bookrunners, the sources said.

Apollo, York Capital Management and TowerBrook Capital Partners took over Braas Monier, which supplies roofing materials, in 2009 following a debt restructuring.

Earlier this month, the company finalised 565 million euros of loans due in 2020 as part of a refinancing. The company had sales of 1.3 billion euros in 2012.

Braas Monier, JP Morgan, UBS, Berenberg, York Capital and TowerBrook declined to comment. Apollo, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to a request to comment. ($1 = 0.7244 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; writing by Freya Berry in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)