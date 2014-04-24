版本:
Brazil's Bradesco CFO sees defaults stable in coming months

SAO PAULO, April 24 Loan delinquencies at Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA are likely to remain around current levels for the coming months, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.

Angelotti, speaking at a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings, also said the bank's efficiency ratio, the percentage of revenue spent to support operations, would improve throughout the year and end 2014 at around 39 percent. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
