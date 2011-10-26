Brazil's Bradesco sees defaults steady this quarter

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Banco Bradesco
(BBDC4.SA)(BBD.N), Brazil's second-largest non-government
lender, expects loans in arrears to remain steady or fall
slightly through year-end, Chief Financial Officer Domingos
Figueiredo de Abreu said in a conference call on Wednesday.
The Osasco, Brazil-based bank earned profit of 2.815
billion reais ($1.59 billion) in the third quarter, less than
the 2.871 billion reais expected by nine analysts in a Reuters
poll. Still, net income rose 11 percent from 2.527 billion
reais a year earlier.
($1=1.77 reais)
