Brazil's Bradesco sees defaults steady this quarter

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA)(BBD.N), Brazil's second-largest non-government lender, expects loans in arrears to remain steady or fall slightly through year-end, Chief Financial Officer Domingos Figueiredo de Abreu said in a conference call on Wednesday.

The Osasco, Brazil-based bank earned profit of 2.815 billion reais ($1.59 billion) in the third quarter, less than the 2.871 billion reais expected by nine analysts in a Reuters poll. Still, net income rose 11 percent from 2.527 billion reais a year earlier. ($1=1.77 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)