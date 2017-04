SAO PAULO Aug 20 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, expects the average interest rate it charges on loans to end the year at about 7.3 percent, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Wednesday.

The indicator, commonly known as net interest margin, or NIM, was 7.7 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)