UPDATE 2-Bradesco sees faster loan growth after profit miss

* Sees loan book growing 18 pct-22 pct this year

* Recurring net income misses Q4 analysts' forecast

* Defaults rise for third straight quarter

* Results reflect growing expansion, payroll costs

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 Banco Bradesco , Brazil's second-largest private sector bank, hopes to speed up loan disbursements this year as the economy looks set to gain momentum in response to government action.

The Osasco, Brazil-based bank is predicting credit growth between 18 percent and 22 percent for this year, compared with 17.1 percent in 2011, according to a securities filing published on Tuesday.

The bank also reported a fall in fourth quarter profit as a jump in bad debt provisions and a surge in costs offset a rise in interest, investment banking and trading-related income.

The bank expects the economy "should respond favourably" to a combination of rate cuts that began last year and could continue this quarter, tax incentives and heavy government capital spending.

"The response to this set of policies will become more evident by the second quarter," Bradesco said in the filing, adding that growth in "the Brazilian economy should gain more momentum in the coming months."

Brazil's banking industry, the nation's most profitable, struggled last year after President Dilma Rousseff's government sought to stifle excess credit growth that had stoked inflation and fears of an asset bubble. Policymakers reversed course late last year, when the worsening of Europe's debt crisis put the brakes on global growth.

The bank missed analysts' profit estimates in the fourth quarter. Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off items, rose 3.2 percent to 2.771 billion reais ($1.58 billion) from the same period of 2010. A Reuters poll of eight analysts predicted average earnings of 2.922 billion reais.

COSTLY EXPANSION

Net income fell 8.7 percent to 2.726 reais in the fourth quarter from 2.987 billion reais in the same period of 2010, and slid 3.2 percent from 2.815 billion reais in the third quarter.

Profit rose 14.2 percent to 11.198 billion reais for the whole year.

Bradesco's loan book rose to 345.724 billion reais from the same period of 2010. In the third quarter, the bank's total loans outstanding stood at 332.335 billion reais.

The results reflect the costs of Bradesco's expansion of its branch network and investment in technology to catch up with larger rivals. Analysts expect greenfield expansion to boost payroll expenses and weighs on margins for the coming years.

Return on equity, a measure of profitability in the banking industry, slid to 21.3 percent in the quarter from 22.2 percent a year earlier and 22.4 percent in the third quarter. The indicator was expected at 21.7 percent, according to the Reuters poll.

Administrative and payroll expenses jumped 17.8 percent, and provisions for bad loans climbed 15.9 percent year on year. In contrast, revenue from loan and trading-related activities rose 13.8 percent in the period.

Operational expenses, which comprise the most significant sales, general and administrative expenses, including payroll, should grow between 8 percent and 12 percent this year. Expenses rose 16.3 percent last year.

Impairment and asset sales charges helped drive down recurring profit by 3.2 percent from the third quarter, the bank noted.

The earnings report showed a slight deterioration in non-performing loans in the fourth quarter, putting into question recent comments by industry leaders and sector data pointing to a stabilizing trend in defaults.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, edged higher slightly in the fourth quarter, reaching 3.9 percent of total loans at the end of December from 3.8 percent the prior three months. The so-called default ratio rose from 3.6 percent at the same period of 2010.