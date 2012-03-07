版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 7日 星期三 21:27 BJT

Brazil's Bradesco ups monthly dividend payouts

March 7 Banco Bradesco, Brazil's second-biggest private sector lender, will increase monthly dividend payouts by 10 percent for holders of record as of April 3 this year.

The board of directors at the Osasco, Brazil-based bank accepted a proposal to increase dividends to 0.01599 reais per share, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

