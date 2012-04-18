UPDATE 2-Biggest Brazil banks cut rates after gov't urging

* Itau Unibanco, Bradesco to cut interest rates

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 18 Banco Bradesco and Banco Itau, Brazil's two biggest private lenders, said on Wednesday they would cut interest rates after Brazil's government called for banks to reduce spreads to stimulate the lagging economy.

Bradesco and Itau's announcements follow those of rivals HSBC and Banco Santander Brasil, which both lowered interest rates in recent days after state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal said they would reduce their spreads.

Banco do Brasil said on Wednesday that it had seen a jump in demand for its consumer and business credit lines since slashing interest rates earlier this month. The bank said there were signs its lower rates were drawing customers away from rival lenders, according to a press statement.

Brazil's bank spreads, or the difference between what they pay out in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans, are some of the world's highest.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega said last week banks have space to reduce interest rates and increase the volume of credit, calling local lenders "the world's spread champions."

Government officials have expressed concern that a slowdown in consumer spending could undermine a flurry of stimulus measures aimed at helping a struggling industrial sector.

More disbursements by state-controlled banks helped lending rebound in February after a slight dip in the previous month, central bank data showed.

The central bank expects lending to expand 15 percent in 2012 and for default rates among companies and individuals to subside later in the year.