Brazil's Bradesco says profit rises in first quarter

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO, April 23 Banco Bradesco , Brazil's second largest non-government bank, reported on Monday net income of 2.793 reais ($1.49 billion) in the first quarter, compared with 2.702 billion reais in the same period of 2011.
Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco was expected to post net income of 2.844 billion reais in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, rose 3.9 percent to 2.845 billion reais in the quarter ended on March 31, according to a securities filing. The bank was expected to earn 2.853 billion reais, according to the poll.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.