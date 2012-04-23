UPDATE 4-Bradesco posts slight profit miss; defaults up

* First-quarter net profit slightly misses estimates

* Recurring profit mainly in line with estimates

* Defaults rise to the highest level in two years

* Fee, trading income gain offset surge in provisions

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, April 23 Banco Bradesco , Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, slightly missed first-quarter profit estimates on Monday as interest income fell for the first time in three years and loan defaults jumped to a two-year high.

Rising defaults led Bradesco to raise provisions for bad loans at the fastest pace in three years. Slowing credit growth and the first quarterly decline in income from lending operations since 2009 also put a lid on rising revenue from trading of securities and fees on services such as credit cards.

Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, rose 3.9 percent to 2.845 billion reais ($1.513 billion) from a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. The average estimate from a Reuters poll of nine analysts was 2.853 billion reais.

The results add to recent evidence of new problems for Brazil's most profitable sector: political pressure to slash borrowing costs, which could hamper profit as defaults rise and demand for new credit falters. Private sector lenders may have to resort to cost-cutting and improved efficiency to maintain prior profitability levels.

This month, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff demanded private-sector banks boost lending and cut rates to help revive an ailing economy. State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal were speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force their rivals to follow suit.

At Bradesco, return on equity fell to 21.4 percent from 24.2 percent a year earlier, and from 21.3 percent in the prior quarter. The Reuters poll predicted the profitability indicator at 21.7 percent.

Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco is fighting Brazil's challenging environment for lenders with aggressive cost controls and a focus on highly profitable items like fees and investment banking. Personnel and administrative expenses dropped 8 percent on a sequential basis.

On an annual basis, expenses rose 12.6 percent, well below the expansion in interest, insurance-related and fee income, the bank said.

"The better operating expenses performance comes as the main positive highlight and increases the chance the bank might actually be able to meet" its guidance of 8 percent to 12 percent growth in such item for the year, Credit Suisse Group analyst Marcelo Telles said in a note to clients.

Management plans to discuss results with analysts on a conference call later on Monday.

WEAK MIX

Yet, Bradesco's results, the first among Brazil's largest banks, may also throw cold water on investors' expectations that shares in the sector may stage a recovery in 2012 after tumbling about 20 percent last year.

Preferred shares of Bradesco, the bank's most widely traded class of stock, fell 1.2 percent to 30.04 reais, compared with a 1.8 percent decline in Brazil's Bovespa stock index.

Bradesco's loan book rose 14.6 percent to 350.83 billion reais from a year earlier, reflecting a slower pace of consumer lending and a decline in loan demand from large companies. Credit growth came below management's expectations of 18 percent to 22 percent for this year.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, rose to 4.1 percent of Bradesco's total loans at the end of March, the highest in two years. This so-called default ratio was 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2011.

Small- and mid-sized companies were the main culprits behind the jump in the default ratio, Bradesco said. The ratio for overdue loans for more than 60 days, a predictor of future trends in defaults, climbed to 5.1 percent, the highest in at least two years.

Analysts in the Reuters poll expected Bradesco's default ratio to remain stable in the first quarter from the fourth quarter.

As a result, the bank was forced to set aside more money to cover bad loans. Provisions rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier and 31.1 percent from the previous quarter, to 3.094 billion reais.

That came in 6.7 percent above the poll's 2.9 billion reais estimate. Loan renegotiations, which banks use as a way to bring down the default ratio, were down 0.3 percent on a sequential basis.

Net financial margin for loans, which shows how much profit the bank extracted from lending operations, fell to 4.087 billion reais from the fourth quarter, the first quarterly decline in three years.

Offsetting that drop was a 41 percent jump in trading-related income and a 17 percent increase in fee income.

The insurance unit, which accounts for one-third of Bradesco's annual revenue, earned 877 million reais in the quarter, 12 percent more than a year earlier.

The Osasco, Brazil-based bank earned net income of 2.793 billion reais ($1.49 billion) in the first quarter, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier, it said on its website. The analysts in the Reuters poll had expected 2.844 billion reais.