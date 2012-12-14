版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 19:32 BJT

Brazil authorizes Bradesco to start operations in Mexico

SAO PAULO Dec 14 The Brazilian central bank authorized Banco Bradesco SA, the nation's second-largest private sector bank, to start retail, wholesale and other banking operations in Mexico, according to a securities filing.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐