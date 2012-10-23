版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 19:54 BJT

Brazil's Bradesco sees expense growth at bottom of forecast

SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA expects operating expenses growing at around 9 percent this year, near the bottom of its forecast range for the item, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said in a conference call on Tuesday.

The bank expects payroll, sales and administrative expenses to increase between 8 percent and 12 percent this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐