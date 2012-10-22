Brazil Bradesco's loan book may grow near bottom of range-CFO

SAO PAULO Oct 22 Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA's loan book may grow near the lower end of its estimate range, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on an earnings conference call on Monday.

Bradesco's loan book rose 11.8 percent on an annual basis in the third quarter, the bank reported earlier on Monday. The bank aims for 14 to 18 percent growth this year.

Bradesco posted a third-quarter profit slightly above estimates on smaller provisions for bad loans.