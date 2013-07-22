Brazil's Bradesco cuts loan growth, expenses estimates for 2013

SAO PAULO, July 22 Banco Bradesco SA
, Brazil's second-biggest private-sector bank,
announced on Monday the following changes in estimates for this
year:
1) The bank reduced the estimate for loan book growth to a
range between 11 percent and 15 percent from a prior 13 percent
to 17 percent range.
2) The bank lowered its guidance for interest income growth
to a range between 4 percent and 8 percent, compared with a
previous range of 7 percent to 11 percent growth.
3) The bank raised the estimate for fee income growth to a
range between 12 percent and 16 percent, compared with prior 9
percent to 13 percent range.
4) The bank lowered estimates for growth in sales, general
and administrative expenses to a range between 2 percent and 6
percent from a prior 4 percent to 8 percent range.