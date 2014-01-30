Brazil's Bradesco slightly beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
SAO PAULO Jan 30 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-largest non-government lender, posted on Wednesday recurring net income of 3.199 billion reais ($1.31 billion) in the fourth quarter, slightly beating earnings estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off items, rose 3.8 percent when compared with the third quarter, and 9.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a securities filing. The poll of eight analysts had predicted recurring profit of 3.184 billion reais at Bradesco for the quarter.
In 2013, the bank earned 12.202 billion reais in recurring net income, or the equivalent of 2.91 reais per share, the filing added.
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter. * ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt settlement was delayed because of changes at the Department of Justice since the electi
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. Metal prices in general, however, are facing their weakest month since May 2016 as investors scale back bullish bets, Standard Chartered said in a report. "We expect stagna