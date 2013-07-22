UPDATE 3-Brazil's Bradesco cuts loan growth estimate after profit miss

* Recurring profit at 2.978 bln reais misses estimates

* Guidance cut suggests cautious take on Brazil economy

* Shares dip 1 pct after securities trading disappoints

* Return on equity slumps to lowest in over four years

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, July 22 Banco Bradesco SA on Monday cut projections for lending and interest income growth for this year as an economic slowdown in Brazil that is extending into a third year and disappointing trading-related results led the nation's No. 2 private-sector bank to miss second-quarter profit estimates.

The Osasco, Brazil-based bank said in a statement its loan book is expected to grow between 11 percent and 15 percent this year, down from a prior range of 13 percent to 17 percent. Bradesco also signaled efforts to boost revenue in areas other than credit.

The revision underscores growing caution among Bradesco and other private-sector banks as Brazil enters a third year of below-trend economic growth. Bradesco's results, which fell short of expectations, reinforced the view that Brazilian banks' profitability trends remain fragile, with performance increasingly hinging on expense cuts as credit growth stagnates.

"Overall we still find management's guidance optimistic, particularly with regards to net interest income and loan growth," said Marcelo Telles, a senior banking analyst with Credit Suisse Securities in São Paulo.

Net income excluding one-time items, a widely used gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, totaled 2.978 billion reais ($1.33 billion), below the average 3.021 billion reais profit estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The profit miss came mostly in the wake of a slump in gains from trading of securities that totaled 18 million reais - the lowest quarterly level for the item since the start of 2009. The so-called trading-related income line had gains of 197 million reais in the first quarter, and of 516 million reais a year earlier.

Dismal performance in the trading line, which impacted Bradesco's banking and insurance operations equally after the value of the bank's government debt holdings fell by 9 billion reais in the quarter alone, brought down shareholders' equity to 66 billion reais from 69.4 billion reais in the prior quarter.

Preferred shares, Bradesco's most widely traded class of stock, shed as much as 1.3 percent on Monday to 27.41 reais. Shares are down 12 percent this year.

Recurring profit rose 1.2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis as an 8.3 percent rise in fee income helped offset the bond trading losses, weak interest income trends and stable bad-loan provisions. Recurring profit rose 3.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.

INTEREST INCOME, MARGINS

Net interest income fell to the lowest level in six quarters, while Bradesco's loan book rose 2.8 percent to 402.52 billion reais - slightly above the poll's 2.6 percent estimate.

Bradesco, led by Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco, trimmed estimates for net interest income growth this year to a range between 4 percent and 8 percent, from a prior range between 7 percent and 11 percent.

The central bank's decision to raise the benchmark interest Selic rate twice in the quarter probably propped up Bradesco's net interest margin - or the average rate earned on loans - after four straight quarterly declines. The indicator, known as NIM among analysts, stood at 7.2 percent in the second quarter.

For over a year, Bradesco has reined in disbursements in riskier segments like auto loans and focused on mortgages and paycheck-deductible lending -- two segments that charge lower rates but are less likely to default.

Trabuco kept expenses in check, highlighting the industry's efforts to bolster profitability through cost efficiency.

Despite those efforts, return on equity - a measure of profitability in the banking industry known as ROE - fell to 18.8 percent on a recurring basis. While the result beat the poll's forecast of 17.4 percent, ROE slipped to its lowest level since at least the end of 2008.

Bradesco's loan book ended the second quarter at 402.52 billion reais, up 2.6 percent on a quarterly basis. On an annual basis, lending rose 10.1 percent, below the lender's revamped guidance for credit growth between 11 percent and 15 percent this year.

Loan defaults for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark for delinquencies, posted a steeper-than-expected decline in the second quarter to 3.7 percent of outstanding credit. In the first quarter, the so-called default ratio stood at 4 percent.

Analysts in the poll expected the default ratio at 3.9 percent at the end of June.

In spite of the lower loan delinquencies, Bradesco set aside 3.09 billion reais in provisions for bad loans, or 0.5 percent less than in the prior quarter, a cautious sign over the outlook for Brazil's economy in coming months.