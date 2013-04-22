UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimate as revenue declines

* Recurring profit rises 3.4 percent, missing poll estimate
* Profit rises in face of cuts in provisions, expenses
* Net interest margin falls for fourth straight quarter
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 22 Banco Bradesco SA's
first-quarter earnings missed analyst
estimates as efforts by Brazil's second-largest private-sector
bank to cut bad loan provisions and expenses failed to offset
declines in interest and fee income.
Earnings excluding one-time items, or recurring profit, rose
3.4 percent to 2.943 billion reais ($1.46 billion) from the
fourth quarter of last year, Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco said
in a statement on Monday. A Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts
showed an average estimate of 2.98 billion reais.
Revenue after average interest charged on loans fell for the
fourth straight quarter, and new credit showed a slight
expansion. The lender underwrote 17 percent less in insurance
premiums, and revenue from financial services slipped 1.6
percent, in a sign that the industry is struggling to recover
from two years of subpar economic growth.
Return on equity rose to 19.5 percent, the first increase in
the indicator in four quarters. This beat the analysts' forecast
of 17.1 percent.
Net interest margin, or the average interest rate Bradesco
charges on loans, fell for the fourth straight quarter, to 7.2
percent due to a decline in market interest rates coupled with a
change in the loan book mix, the bank said in the statement.
The drop indicates growing caution among private-sector
lenders as Brazil's economy enters what could be the third
consecutive year of below-trend growth. Bradesco is reining in
disbursements in riskier segments like auto loans and focusing
on mortgages and paycheck-deductible lending, areas where
interest rates tend to be lower but defaults less likely.
Bradesco's loan book stood at 391.68 billion reais on March
31, up 1.6 percent on a quarterly basis, but a tad below the
analysts' estimate of 392.4 billion reais. On an annual basis,
lending rose 11.6 percent, below the lender's forecast of credit
growth between 13 percent and 17 percent this year.
Interest income fell 1.6 percent, while income from trading
of securities plummeted 54 percent from the prior quarter. Fee
income, or revenue stemming from financial and wealth management
advisory as well as nonlending financial services, dropped for
the first quarter in seven.
Bradesco trimmed provisions for bad loans after defaults
fell slightly in the quarter. Loans in arrears for 90 days or
more, a benchmark measure of delinquencies, slid to 4 percent of
Bradesco's total loan book from 4.1 percent in the fourth
quarter and below analysts' estimates of 4.1 percent.
Provisions fell by 3.1 percent on a quarterly basis to 3.11
billion reais, their lowest since the last quarter of 2011, the
bank said. Analysts had forecast 3.17 billion reais.
Management will discuss results in a conference call later
in the day.