Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growing near low end of guidance

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA expects growth of its loan book to accelerate to 10 percent by year-end, around the floor of its guidance range of 10 percent to 14 percent, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.