版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 23:09 BJT

Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growing near low end of guidance

SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA expects growth of its loan book to accelerate to 10 percent by year-end, around the floor of its guidance range of 10 percent to 14 percent, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐