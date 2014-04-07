版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 01:31 BJT

Brazil lender Bradesco sees loan spreads stable, credit growing

SAO PAULO, April 7 Borrowing costs in Brazil, as measured by lending spreads, are unlikely to decline until the central bank lowers its benchmark interest rate, Banco Bradesco SA Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Monday, adding that the bank's loan book growth is rising more than expected.

Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks lend and the cost of funding, will remain around current levels even as loan delinquencies continue to decline, Trabuco said at an event sponsored by the bank in Sao Paulo.

After a slow start in January and February, loan book growth staged a sharp recovery in March and is likely to help Bradesco meet its guidance for this year, Trabuco added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Peter Galloway)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐