Brazil lender Bradesco sees loan spreads stable, credit growing

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Borrowing costs in Brazil, as measured by lending spreads, are unlikely to decline until the central bank lowers its benchmark interest rate, Banco Bradesco SA Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Monday, adding that the bank's loan book growth is rising more than expected.
Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks lend and the cost of funding, will remain around current levels even as loan delinquencies continue to decline, Trabuco said at an event sponsored by the bank in Sao Paulo.
After a slow start in January and February, loan book growth staged a sharp recovery in March and is likely to help Bradesco meet its guidance for this year, Trabuco added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Peter Galloway)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
