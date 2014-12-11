Australia's Bradken cooperates on due diligence for $730 mln buyout plan

SYDNEY Dec 11 Australian mining products maker Bradken Ltd said it would let Bain Capital and Pacific Equity Partners conduct due diligence, a sign that its interest in the private equity giants' cut-price $730 million takeover proposal is serious.

Bradken is one of a growing number of Australian mining services companies under pressure as the resources sector rapidly cuts back spending to cope with plummeting oil and iron ore prices as global demand softens.

On Thursday, Bradken said it would let Bain and PEP "undertake confirmatory due diligence" and would "engage further with the consortium in order to determine if a transaction capable of board recommendation can be developed".

The company has received "additional inbound inquiries since the announcement", which it will also consider, Bradken added.

Its shares fell 1.5 percent to A$4.49 in late afternoon trade, short of the A$5.10 indicative offer price and far off a high of A$9.59 in January 2011, at the peak of the mining boom.

A week earlier the company, whose profits have halved since 2012, saw its shares jump 40 percent when it disclosed that it was considering the Bain-PEP buyout proposal.

At the time it said United States-based Bain and PEP, Australia's biggest private equity firm, had first proposed to buy the company for A$6 a share in August, before revising the figure down to A$5.10 a share, the offer now being considered. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)