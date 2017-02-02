UPDATE 1-Opioid addiction implant maker Braeburn Pharma pulls IPO

(Adds details)
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of
the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the
United States, said on Thursday that it had decided to withdraw
its initial public offering, citing current market conditions.
U.S. healthcare IPO activity has dramatically slowed from 53
issues in 2015 to 31 last year. At least two pharmaceutical
companies have gone public so far this year.
Braeburn, which filed to go public in late December, was
expected to offer about 7.7 million shares in the price range of
$18-$21 per share.
At the mid point of this range, the Princeton, New
Jersey-based company would have raised about $150 million.
This decision does not preclude Braeburn and its sole
shareholder Apple Tree Partners from considering an IPO or
alternative financing in the future, the company said in an
emailed statement.
The U.S. healthcare industry is facing considerable
uncertainty, with President Donald Trump accusing drugmakers of
"getting away with murder." Trump has also vowed to repeal and
replace Obamacare, and promised to speed up approvals and ease
regulations.
Braeburn's matchstick-sized implant, Probuphine, was
developed in partnership with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc
and was approved last May.
The product is less susceptible to abuse or illicit resale
that plagues existing oral therapies for opioid dependence,
including methadone.
Lawmakers, regulators and drugmakers are working on ways to
arrest the epidemic of opioid abuse, which many experts partly
attribute to the unrestricted prescription of painkillers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at
least 91 Americans succumb every day to opioid overdose.
This class of drugs includes both heroin and prescription
painkillers.
Braeburn also has a weekly and monthly injectable for opioid
addiction in development, as well as other experimental
treatments for pain, schizophrenia and spasticity.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and additional reporting by Richa
Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)