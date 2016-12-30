Braeburn Pharmaceuticals files for IPO

Dec 30 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc filed with
U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $150 million in an
initial public offering, seven months after its implant to treat
opioid addiction was approved in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May approved an
implant to fight addiction to opioids, a class of drugs that
includes prescription painkillers and heroin.
Braeburn said it is planning a full-scale commercial launch
of the matchstick-sized implant, Probuphine, which it has
developed along with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
U.S. deaths from drug overdoses hit a record in 2014,
increasing 6.5 percent to 47,055, propelled by prescription
painkiller and heroin abuse, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
The company said it intended to list its common stock on the
Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BBRX".
Princeton, New Jersey-based Braeburn did not mention the
size of the offering.
Private equity firm Apple Tree Partners IV LP and its
affiliates will purchase $40 million of Braeburn's common stock
and control a majority of the voting power of Braeburn's stock.
J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities
are the underwriters, the company said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/2hDfLhV)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)