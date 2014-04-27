FDA okays start of BrainStorm stem cell trial in ALS patients

TEL AVIV, April 27 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
the start of a mid-stage clinical trial of its adult stem cell
treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The Phase II trial will be launched initially at
Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and the University of
Massachusetts Memorial Hospital in Worcester.
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Connell O'Reilly Cell
Manipulation Core Facility will manufacture BrainStorm's NurOwn
cells for these two clinical sites. The trial will also be
conducted at the Mayo Clinic, the Israel-based company said on
Sunday. The trials are expected to start soon.
"Today's announcement represents the most significant
milestone BrainStorm has achieved to date," the company's
president, Chaim Lebovits, said.
This trial will be the first Phase II double-blinded stem
cell study to be conducted for ALS, he added.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive
neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain
and spinal cord.
BrainStorm's Phase II trial is designed to evaluate the
safety and efficacy of transplantation of the stem cells in 48
ALS patients. The cells will be administered via intramuscular
and intrathecal injection.
Patients will be followed monthly for three months before
transplantation and for six months following transplantation.
Earlier clinical trials have shown that treatment with
NurOwn cells was well tolerated and safe.
Last week, Cytokinetics Inc said its experimental
treatment for Lou Gehrig's Disease failed the main goal in a
mid-stage trial.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)