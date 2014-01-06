BrainStorm says stem cells helped patient with ALS and MG

TEL AVIV Jan 6 A patient suffering from both
ALS and myasthenia gravis (MG) showed significant improvement in
cognitive and motor function following treatment with BrainStorm
Cell Therapeutics adult stem cells, according to a
published case report.
Israel-based BrainStorm said on Monday a case report is
being published in the February issue of "Muscle & Nerve" by the
principal investigator and his colleagues at Hadassah Hospital
in Jerusalem and a professor from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
The report is already available online.
A 75 year-old-man diagnosed with both MG and amyotrophic
lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, was
treated with BrainStorm's NurOwn cells. Both are
neurodegenerative diseases.
One month after receiving injections of the cells, the
patient and his family reported significant improvement in
cognition, speech, and muscle power.
After six months, due to progression of weakness and
deterioration in cognition, a repeat injection of NurOwn was
performed. Again, improvements in the ALS functional rating
scale were observed, the report said, adding that treatment with
NurOwn appeared safe and well tolerated.
"The results suggest that repeated therapy may maintain and
enhance the clinical benefits of NurOwn cell therapy in
neurological diseases," it said.
Chaim Lebovits, president of BrainStorm, said the report in
"Muscle & Nerve" was very promising.
"This publication is an important milestone for BrainStorm
as this is the first human data on NurOwn to be published in a
prestigious scientific journal," he said.
He said the company expects to finalise its Phase IIa
clinical trial in the first half of 2014.
According to the ALS Association, 5,600 people in the United
States are diagnosed each year with the disease, which has
severely disabled British physicist Stephen Hawking.