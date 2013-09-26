版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 20:12 BJT

EBay to bolster PayPal business with $800 mln acquisition

Sept 26 EBay Inc said it would buy payment platform Braintree for about $800 million in cash to add to its PayPal business.

Braintree will continue to operate as a separate service within PayPal led by Braintree's Chief Executive Bill Ready, EBay said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐