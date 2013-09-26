UPDATE 3-EBay to buy Braintree to boost PayPal's mobile presence

* Deal valued at about $800 mln
* Braintree to be separate business under PayPal
* Shares rise as much as 4.4 pct
By Chandni Doulatramani
Sept 26 Ebay Inc will buy payment
gateway Braintree for about $800 million to strengthen its
PayPal unit's presence on mobile devices and take out a rapidly
growing rival.
PayPal, the dominant online provider of payment services,
has been trying to fend off a clutch of fast-rising competitors
such as Braintree, Intuit Inc 's GoPayment and Twitter
founder Jack Dorsey's Square Inc.
The deal gives Ebay access to Braintree's Venmo, an app that
lets consumers make payments on smartphones and tablets, an area
in which EBay wants to be more involved.
"We believe that this deal makes reasonable sense
strategically as it expands PayPal's distribution and removes a
competitor," RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney said.
Shares of EBay, 40 percent of whose revenue last year came
from PayPal, rose as much as 4.4 percent on the Nasdaq on
Thursday.
PayPal, with its 120 million users, has dominated online
payment services for about a decade. But its growth has
moderated in recent years, partly as a result of increased
competition on mobile devices from smaller but nimbler rivals.
Hill Ferguson, EBay's vice president of global product, did
not rule out more acquisitions to boost PayPal's mobile
presence. "Anything's possible," he said in an interview.
PayPal bought mobile app developer Duff Research in March to
add to its technology expertise.
The company has also been expanding into the much larger
offline market, working on ways to convince customers to pay
through PayPal accounts instead of credit cards or debit cards.
Research firm IDC had last year forecast that worldwide
purchases over mobile devices would exceed $1 trillion by 2017.
The volume was about $163 billion in 2012, Gartner said.
Braintree, whose clients include online hotel booking
service Airbnb and online restaurant booking service OpenTable
Inc, expects to process about $12 billion in payment
volume this year.
"It was rapidly becoming a potential threat to PayPal,"
Benchmark Co analyst Daniel Kurnos told Reuters.
Braintree, backed by venture capital firm Accel Partners
among others, provides merchant accounts, payment gateway,
billing and credit card storage.
Chief Executive Bill Ready Will lead Braintree, with more
than 180 employees, as a separate service within PayPal.
EBay said the deal, expected to close late in the fourth
quarter, will have a negative impact of 1 cent per share on its
2013 adjusted earnings.
The company's shares, which have risen about 5 percent in
the last three months, were up 4.2 percent at $56.50 on Thursday
afternoon.