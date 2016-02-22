Sysco to buy London-based Brakes Group for $3.1 bln

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Feb 22 Sysco Corp, the largest U.S. food distributor, said it will buy London-based food distributor Brakes Group from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.1 billion, including $2.3 billion of debt.
The deal expands Sysco's footprint in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Brakes Group will operate as a standalone company within Sysco, Sysco said in a statement. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.