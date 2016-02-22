Sysco to buy London-based Brakes Group for $3.1 bln

Feb 22 Sysco Corp, the largest U.S. food distributor, said it will buy London-based food distributor Brakes Group from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.1 billion, including $2.3 billion of debt.

The deal expands Sysco's footprint in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Brakes Group will operate as a standalone company within Sysco, Sysco said in a statement.