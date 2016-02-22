CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sysco to buy London-based Brakes Group for $3.1 bln

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
(Corrects paragraph 5 to say "Bain Capital bought privately-held Brakes", not "Bain Capital took Brakes private")
Feb 22 Sysco Corp, the largest U.S. food distributor, said it will buy London-based food distributor Brakes Group from Bain Capital Private Equity in a transaction valued at about $3.1 billion to strengthen its presence in Europe.
The deal, which is expected to immediately add to earnings, includes the repayment of about $2.3 billion of Brakes' debt, Sysco said in a statement..
Brakes Group, which has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg, will operate as a standalone company within Sysco.
Sysco dropped its 18-month long pursuit of smaller rival US Foods last year after the Federal Trade Commission won a lawsuit to block the $3.5 billion deal.
Bain Capital bought privately-held Brakes for about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) in 2007.
The combined company is expected to generate annualized sales of about $55 billion.
Deutsche Bank Securities advised Sysco, while Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Ernst & Young LLP acted as legal and due diligence advisers.
Goldman Sachs International and Baker & McKenzie LLP acted as financial and legal advisers to Bain Capital Private Equity and Brakes Group. ($1 = 0.7104 pounds) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.